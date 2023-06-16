Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



TextExpander has released TextExpander 7.5.2, a maintenance update for the text-expansion utility with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes. The new version adds an option to hide the main window on launch at login, enables chat for all users via a link to the contact page, fixes the display of optional sections in Fill-Ins, resolves a crash at startup after editing shared Snippet Groups, and addresses an issue with expansion via Inline Search inside Fill In windows. ($40 annual subscription with a 20% first-year discount for TidBITS members, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)