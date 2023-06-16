Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

TextExpander 7.5.2

TextExpander has released TextExpander 7.5.2, a maintenance update for the text-expansion utility with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes. The new version adds an option to hide the main window on launch at login, enables chat for all users via a link to the contact page, fixes the display of optional sections in Fill-Ins, resolves a crash at startup after editing shared Snippet Groups, and addresses an issue with expansion via Inline Search inside Fill In windows. ($40 annual subscription with a 20% first-year discount for TidBITS members, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About TextExpander 7.5.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum