TextExpander 7.6.1

TextExpander issued TextExpander 7.6 in July with updates and improvements to the Snippet Editor and a default keyboard shortcut for Quick Actions. The text expansion utility also improved user interface navigation via the keyboard, fixed unexpected behavior with editor drop-down items, resolved an issue with nested snippets appearing in Quick Actions, and upped the minimum system requirement to macOS 11.1 Big Sur. Version 7.6.1 was just released to resolve potential crashes when editing certain snippet types, fix a bug where a user might receive an error when hiding the Dock icon, and address an issue with Popup Menu reordering. ($40 annual subscription with a 20% first-year discount for TidBITS members, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 11.1+)