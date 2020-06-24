Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

The Levelator 3.0.2

Despite its developers saying they had no plans for future updates years ago (see “The Levelator 2.1.2 Works in El Capitan,” 1 December 2015), The Levelator audio utility from Singular Software been updated to version 3 and made available in the Mac App Store. A tool used heavily by TidBITS staff in the past (see “PodBOT Improves TidBITS Audio,” 7 May 2012), The Levelator evens out the variations in audio levels within a podcast or other audio file. Drag and drop a WAV or AIFF audio file onto the app’s simple user interface, and The Levelator creates a new file alongside the original with a “-leveled” suffix. Version 3.0.2 comes with miscellaneous unspecified bug fixes. (Free, 2.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

  1. Terrific. This has proven itself time and time again.

