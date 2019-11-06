Share Facebook

Cultured Code has released Things 3.10.1 with improvements to the task manager, as well as some changes to behavior. The update adjusts the format in which notes are stored, resulting in a shift in the way URLs and file links appear. Plus, it modifies the behavior for Open New Window to open the default list rather than the list that is currently open. Things 3.10.1 also removes already-delivered reminder notifications if a parent project gets trashed, properly clears notifications for reminders rescheduled via another device, and preserves the sidebar visibility state properly. ($49.99 new from Cultured Code Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 17.9 MB, release notes, 10.13+)