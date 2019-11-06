Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Things 3.10.1

Cultured Code has released Things 3.10.1 with improvements to the task manager, as well as some changes to behavior. The update adjusts the format in which notes are stored, resulting in a shift in the way URLs and file links appear. Plus, it modifies the behavior for Open New Window to open the default list rather than the list that is currently open. Things 3.10.1 also removes already-delivered reminder notifications if a parent project gets trashed, properly clears notifications for reminders rescheduled via another device, and preserves the sidebar visibility state properly. ($49.99 new from Cultured Code Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 17.9 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Things 3.10.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum