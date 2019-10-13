Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Things 3.10

Cultured Code has released Things 3.10, adding full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina, increasing the system requirements to a minimum of 10.13 High Sierra, and dropping support for 10.11 El Capitan and 10.12 Sierra. The updated task manager also now includes support for Catalina’s Dark mode scheduling, adds a new Reminders Import feature that migrates your entire Reminders database over to Things, and reworks the Reminders app integration for adding to-dos to the Things Inbox (renaming it as Reminders Inbox in Settings). ($49.99 new from Cultured Code Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 17.9 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

Comments About Things 3.10

