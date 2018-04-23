Share Facebook

Cultured Code has released Things 3.5 with a lengthy list of additions and improvements for the task manager. The update adds collapsible areas so longer project lists can be hidden, broadens app-wide tag searches to include items with nested tags, enhances copy and paste to create to-dos when pasting text from other apps, improves the Today Widget to show inline icons for checklists and reminders, lets you customize settings for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, and detects links wherever they appear. ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)