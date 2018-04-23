Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Things 3.5

Cultured Code has released Things 3.5 with a lengthy list of additions and improvements for the task manager. The update adds collapsible areas so longer project lists can be hidden, broadens app-wide tag searches to include items with nested tags, enhances copy and paste to create to-dos when pasting text from other apps, improves the Today Widget to show inline icons for checklists and reminders, lets you  customize settings for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, and detects links wherever they appear. ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Things 3.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum