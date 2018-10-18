Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Things 3.7.2

After introducing support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and Dark mode in version 3.7, Cultured Code has issued Things 3.7.2 with bug fixes. The updated task manager fixes an issue with the appearance of popup menu rows and some confirmation alerts after switching between Light and Dark mode, and it resolves some glitches in dialogs when Things was in Dark mode while Mojave was in Light mode. The new version also tweaks the algorithm for increasing contrast of calendar colors against the background, implements scrolling to reveal active controls while editing long to-dos that go offscreen, improves how colors are used for text selections when a window becomes inactive, and resolves an issue with Things consuming too much CPU power when in the background. ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 14.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Things 3.7.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum