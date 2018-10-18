Share Facebook

After introducing support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and Dark mode in version 3.7, Cultured Code has issued Things 3.7.2 with bug fixes. The updated task manager fixes an issue with the appearance of popup menu rows and some confirmation alerts after switching between Light and Dark mode, and it resolves some glitches in dialogs when Things was in Dark mode while Mojave was in Light mode. The new version also tweaks the algorithm for increasing contrast of calendar colors against the background, implements scrolling to reveal active controls while editing long to-dos that go offscreen, improves how colors are used for text selections when a window becomes inactive, and resolves an issue with Things consuming too much CPU power when in the background. ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 14.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)