Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Cultured Code has released Things 3.8.1, a maintenance release with a bounty of bug fixes for the task manager. The update ensures that a checklist item’s contents now remain visible while dragging it around, adds a workaround for an issue that affected pasting rich-text contents from DEVONThink into Things, fixes a bug that would prevent an item from being revealed if the list was already filtered by a tag that hid that item from view, enhances the sync triggers while editing a to-do, project, or area (and syncs changes when your Mac is about to sleep), and resolves sporadic crashes that could occur when switching between other apps and Things. ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 16.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)