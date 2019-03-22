Share Facebook

Cultured Code has released Things 3.8.2, a maintenance release for the task manager that adds Quick Entry support for the Brave Web browser, supports Command-Return in all tag fields, switches to light scrollbars while in Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves handling of dragged or pasted URLs with titles, resolves a bug where changes could be lost when quitting the app while editing a to-do, corrects performance issues with calendar events, and fixes a bug where reminders could stop working in rare circumstances. ($49.99 new, free update, 16.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)