Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Thunderbird 115

It has been some time since we last covered Thunderbird, but Mozilla subsidiary MZLA Technologies has now released Thunderbird 115 (aka, Supernova) with significant visual and technical modernizations. The update introduces a new Card view with updated folder, message list, and message display panes, while retaining the legacy Table view for veteran users. It also brings an improved “mini-month” layout to the calendar (along with improvements to the day/week/month grid), adds an “eye-catching” Tags view to the folder pane, improves the address book with a new tabular view, adds support for opening external EML files in a tab, and provides a variety of encryption improvements. (Free, 133.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Thunderbird 115

  1. I’ve been using and liking Thunderbird off and on for years, but I just can’t seem to pull away from Apple Mail.

