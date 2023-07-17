Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



It has been some time since we last covered Thunderbird, but Mozilla subsidiary MZLA Technologies has now released Thunderbird 115 (aka, Supernova) with significant visual and technical modernizations. The update introduces a new Card view with updated folder, message list, and message display panes, while retaining the legacy Table view for veteran users. It also brings an improved “mini-month” layout to the calendar (along with improvements to the day/week/month grid), adds an “eye-catching” Tags view to the folder pane, improves the address book with a new tabular view, adds support for opening external EML files in a tab, and provides a variety of encryption improvements. (Free, 133.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)