Daniel Alm has released Timing 2020.10, adding full compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and updating the user interface for Apple’s new operating system. The time and productivity tracking app also introduces a new app icon, which will display the current time in the Dock with the app is running. The update also now remembers your most recently used tab at launch, grows the title field to multiple lines when entering long titles, adds an option to stop tasks when going idle to the tracker preferences, enables you to resume tasks from the Task Stopped notification, improves detection of YouTube videos for the Paths card on the Review screen, updated support for tracking WhatsApp conversations, addresses an issue that would cause the Timing window to not show up at launch, and slightly improves startup performance and memory usage for the main Timing app.

Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.50 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). It’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)