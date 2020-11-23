Share Facebook

Daniel Alm released Timing 2020.11 to add support for M1-based Macs as well as fix an issue that could lead to high CPU usage on Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur with a bright desktop image (i.e., dark menu text). The update also enabled you to make the project list to be as wide as you want, fixed minor display issue with the ‘+’ button in the project list, and ensured that the New Task button is always wide enough for its contents. Shortly after this release, Alm released Timing 2020.12 to further tweak the fix for high CPU usage in Big Sur and fix crashes in Big Sur and 10.13 High Sierra.

Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.50 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). It’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, 35.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)