Timing 2020.9

Daniel Alm released Timing 2020.8 to add the capability to track time spent watching YouTube, even when you don’t touch the mouse and keyboard while watching. The time and productivity tracking app also improved performance and reduced memory usage, added several browsers to the Web Browsing application list, improved window title tracking, resolved an issue with the cursor when editing project keywords, fixed a stability issue in macOS 11.0 Big Sur, and added a French localization. Shortly after this release, Alm released version 2020.9 to fix a few French translations and further improve performance. Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.50 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). It’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, 21.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)