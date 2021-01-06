Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Timing 2021.1

Daniel Alm released Timing 2021.1, adding the capability to share projects with team members and view their time entries in the Timing web app. After setting up a team and inviting members, colleagues can record time towards the projects you shared with them (see this Timing support page for a full overview of the teams feature). The time and productivity tracking app also improves the pixel-alignment of several icons for a crisper look, increases the Timing window’s initial size at launch, works around a rare issue that could cause intermittent “Foreign key constraint” errors when deleting projects, and resolves a sync issue related to undoing the deletion of app usage or tasks.

Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.50 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). If you have renewed your Timing license on or after 1 January 2020, Timing 2021.1 is a free update. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 35.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Timing 2021.1

