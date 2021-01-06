Timing 2021.1
Daniel Alm released Timing 2021.1, adding the capability to share projects with team members and view their time entries in the Timing web app. After setting up a team and inviting members, colleagues can record time towards the projects you shared with them (see this Timing support page for a full overview of the teams feature). The time and productivity tracking app also improves the pixel-alignment of several icons for a crisper look, increases the Timing window’s initial size at launch, works around a rare issue that could cause intermittent “Foreign key constraint” errors when deleting projects, and resolves a sync issue related to undoing the deletion of app usage or tasks.
Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.50 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). If you have renewed your Timing license on or after 1 January 2020, Timing 2021.1 is a free update. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 35.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)
