Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Daniel Alm has released Timing 2021.4, focusing on quality-of-life improvements, particularly for the timeline, call tracking, and preferences. The time and productivity tracking app will now always cover your “working hours,” makes it easier to add tasks for idle time, enables you to resize timeline selection ranges across the full height of the timeline, adds call tracking for more apps (including Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and BlueJeans), reduces the number of false-positive call detections, increases the number of suggestions shown when entering a task title, adds support for tracking window titles of progressive web apps in Chromium-based browsers (except Brave), and works around an issue in Brave that would cause “apps” created with Brave to crash while Timing was running. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 34.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)