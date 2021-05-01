Share Facebook

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2021.5, renaming the time and productivity tracking app’s “tasks” to “time entries” to reduce the potential for confusion. (Note that AppleScripts will need to replace “task” with “time entry” and/or “timer.”) The update also resolves an issue with generating reports via AppleScript, improves the suggestion list to now show projects in a more efficient way, reduces the number of false positives for call tracking, and no longer cuts off numbers at the start or end of a Terminal window title. Shortly after this release, Timing 2021.5.1 was issued to address some bugs. The release notes also mention that this might be the last release to support macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 34.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)