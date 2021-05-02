Share Facebook

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2021.5.2, improving the display of durations in the sidebar in macOS 11 Big Sur. The time and productivity tracking app also resolves an issue with generating time summaries via AppleScript, improves the tooltips shown when hovering over time entry suggestions in the timeline, addresses a display issue with the “Cut” symbol when selecting part of an existing time entry, fixes minor layout issues related to projects with very long titles, and eliminates another call tracking false positive. Alm nots that this might be the last version of Timing that will support 10.13 High Sierra, with Timing’s next release moving to require 10.14 Mojave or later. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 34.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)