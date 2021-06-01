Share Facebook

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2021.6, merging the Review and Details screens into a single unified Activities screen. The time and productivity tracking app also now enables you to start and stop timers from the toolbar of the main Timing app, start timers from a project’s contextual menu, displays labels next to toolbar buttons in macOS 11 Big Sur, warns you when creating a time entry that would overwrite other entries, increases the width of time entry editors, resolves a rare crash that could occur when quickly switching the current day, and now requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later. Shortly after this release, Timing 2021.6.1 came out to address crashes at launch and when hovering over the timeline. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update, in Setapp, 28.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)