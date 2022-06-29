Share Facebook

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2022.3, adding a new Easy mode for reports (which can be switched back to Advanced mode at any time). The Easy mode has a live preview that shows exactly the columns that are going to end up in the exported report, no longer limits to sorting by duration (adding sort by title or project), and enables grouping by top or second level project. The time and productivity tracking app also adds an option to play a sound when a timer’s estimated duration has ended, hides calendar events longer than 20 hours, improves VoiceOver/Accessibility support for picking date ranges, adds basic support for tracking URLs in the Orion browser and SigmaOS, and improves the reliability of AppleScript-based tracking. Note that the next feature update for Timing will likely require macOS 10.15 Catalina or later. ($42/$66/$96 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 28 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)