Timing 2023.1.3

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Daniel Alm has released Timing 2023.1, adding support for importing your iPhone and iPad usage from Screen Time. You’ll be able to see exactly when you used each device, review any desired time range (not just Screen Time’s day/week views), archive Screen Time data, categorize mobile activities into projects, and more.

The time and productivity tracking app also now enables you to group activities by device on the Activities screen, improves Arc and Firefox tracking, adds an option to hide canceled calendar events on the timeline, reduces CPU consumption of Timing’s tracking, improves the overall reliability of call detection, and addresses some call tracking false positives. Three subsequent maintenance updates were issued (taking Timing to version 2023.1.3) to fix a crash, a database error, and an issue with the Time Tracked Today menu item not updating in Dark Mode. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 30.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)