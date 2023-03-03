Share Email

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2023.2, adding a device picker to the toolbar to simplify excluding iOS device times from your reports when the new Screen Time Integration feature is enabled. The time and productivity tracking app further tweaks the layout and appearance of the toolbar, now offers to use Screen Recording for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects (due to Accessibility-based tracking no longer working with them), resolves an issue where the Screen Time integration would continue to import data even after being disabled, reduces app startup time and CPU usage, improves the reliability of showing up-to-date calendar events, and adds support for tracking LibreWolf and a few other niche browsers. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 30.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)