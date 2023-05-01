Share Email

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2023.3 with support for creating overlapping time entries. With the new functionality, if a new time entry overlaps with existing time entries, you can either replace the existing entries or keep both in parallel. The time and productivity tracking app also improves time entry title suggestions for calls and calendar events, updates contact extraction for the latest version of WhatsApp, improves recipient extraction for Airmail, updates extraction of the note title from the Notes app in macOS 13 Ventura, increases the number of entries in the Quick Start Timer menu and resolves a crash when trying to export XLSX files. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 24.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)