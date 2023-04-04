Timing 2023.4.4

Share Email

Daniel Alm has released Timing 2023.4, adding support for importing iPhone calls into the time and productivity tracking app. After enabling the Phone Calls integration, you can import calls from your Mac’s call history, including the caller’s name and the call’s duration. The update also sorts archived projects last when sorting projects by name, improves tracking for Discord, asks permission to use the Screen Recording API for apps that do not support tracking window titles using the Accessibility API (such as Adobe Premiere and After Effects), reduces false positives for Private mode detection in Chrome and Brave, adds browser tracking for the Sidekick Web browser, and improves compatibility with tracking FaceTime Audio calls. Subsequent maintenance releases updated Timing to version 2023.4.4 to resolve a rare crash in the Timing tracker app, add support for Orion Browser, and add Asana, Google Docs, Google Drive, and Todoist to the Office domain lists. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 23.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)