Timing 2023.5.1

Daniel Alm released Timing 2023.5 earlier in September to introduce a vertical timeline to the time and productivity tracking app. The new vertical design is more compact, displays more information about your day, includes details about the most prominent activity in each block of time, and automatically zooms in on your working hours. You also have the option to return to the horizontal timeline at any time. Timing 2023.5 also improved tracking for the Textual IRC client, improved recording note titles in the Notes app, and once again made the option to replace existing time entries when creating a new time entry the default.

Timing was subsequently updated to version 2023.5.1 to add colored suggestions to the vertical timeline, add a mechanism for the Timing Tracker app to relaunch automatically in case of a crash, tweak the formatting of hour numbers on the vertical timeline in some locales, and fix an issue where the sidebar would be tiny at launch. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 25.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)