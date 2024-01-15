Share Email



Daniel Alm has released Timing 2024.1 with new features and significant changes for the time and productivity tracking app. The update introduces Reminders app integration, which can display completed reminders on the timeline and suggest their titles when creating time entries. It also adds a Notes field to the project editor, adds a “Title or Path” rule that can match either the title or the path, moves the name of the current profile in Safari window titles from the beginning to the end, separates the vertical timeline by device by default, improves the performance of applying rules, improves the reliability of importing usage from Screen Time in macOS 14 Sonoma, adds support for extracting the title of the current email from the Superhuman email app, and improves support for tracking WhatsApp conversations in older versions of macOS. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 25.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)