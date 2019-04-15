Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 8.0, a major upgrade to its note-taking assistant and information manager that gains new features to help you visualize and analyze your data. The updated app adds a new Hyperbolic View that provides an interactive and animated portrait of notes currently in focus. The new Filtered Outline view lets you focus exclusively on notes of interest while hiding details you don’t need at the moment. Finally, maps and outlines boast improved responsiveness, color options, and typography.

Tinderbox 8.0 now enables you to view maps in the Finder via Quick Look, adds scripting capabilities to improve your workflow, and adds new actions that let you create notes and agents. Regularly priced at $249, Eastgate is offering Tinderbox 8.0 for $224 during its launch week, with upgrades from previous versions on sale for $93 (regularly $98) and annual upgrade subscriptions on sale for $78 (regularly $83). ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 33.7 MB, full release notes in the app’s Help text, macOS 10.10+)