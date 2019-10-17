Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Tinderbox 8.1

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.1, significantly improving the speed of opening and saving documents and selecting numerous notes on more powerful machines. The note-taking assistant and information manager also adds geographic adornments that depict maps, tweaks the Attribute browser to use less liberal line spacing and no longer default to DisplayName as a sort option (which caused performance problems in large data sets), and improves legibility in Dark mode. Due to a late update to macOS 10.15 Catalina that broke Tinderbox’s approach to handling text links, Tinderbox 8.1 reimplements text links in a manner compatible with Catalina as well as previous versions of macOS. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 36.1 MB, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Tinderbox 8.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum