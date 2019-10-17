Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.1, significantly improving the speed of opening and saving documents and selecting numerous notes on more powerful machines. The note-taking assistant and information manager also adds geographic adornments that depict maps, tweaks the Attribute browser to use less liberal line spacing and no longer default to DisplayName as a sort option (which caused performance problems in large data sets), and improves legibility in Dark mode. Due to a late update to macOS 10.15 Catalina that broke Tinderbox’s approach to handling text links, Tinderbox 8.1 reimplements text links in a manner compatible with Catalina as well as previous versions of macOS. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 36.1 MB, macOS 10.10+)