Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.2.3, bringing several improvements and bug fixes to the note-taking assistant and information manager. The update is now more conservative about updating the Attribute Browser in the background to work around a complex crash at startup, fixes a bug that left an unwanted MapItemView onscreen after undoing a note deletion in Outline view, makes extensive revisions to the link creation popover to clean up logic and rectify errors during cancellation, resolves a crash when resizing or moving items in complex maps with composites, and provides additional protection against starting an agent query after the document has begun to close itself. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 37.6 MB, macOS 10.10+)