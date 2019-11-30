Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.2.1, an interim release for the note-taking assistant and information manager with a hearty helping of improvements. The update adds an optional link comment that can be used to explain or clarify its purpose, enables you to control link visibility for individual links as well as through link types, revises the indexer to clean up queue usage, adds support for hierarchical organization of stamps to the Stamps menu, addresses an intermittent crash involving rules or agents, and adds a privacy item to the plist to support Calendar drags in macOS 10.15 Catalina. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 38.4 MB, macOS 10.10+)