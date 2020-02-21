Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.5, a sizable update that adds new features, improves speed, and fixes bugs. The note-taking assistant and information manager introduces the Crosstabs feature, which enables you to explore relationships within your documents based on two selected attributes. The data is displayed in a table, and the feature supports displaying individual notes as well as exports to spreadsheets, statistical packages, and word processors.

The update also brings support for adding geographic map adornments to your Tinderbox maps; enables sharing of prototype notes across documents; adds support for dragging notes out of Tinderbox views and dropping them in other Tinderbox documents, other applications, or the desktop; improves Dark mode support; resolves a crash in macOS 10.15 Catalina that occurred when changing the key attributes table; and uses a dedicated built-in prototype for DEVONthink imports (for customizing Tinderbox’s behavior when importing from DEVONthink 3). ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 38.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)