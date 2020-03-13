Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.6 with linking enhancements for the note-taking assistant and information manager. The update introduces the Ziplink feature, which enables you to type a note name and have Tinderbox create either a new note with that name or an instant link to that note. Tinderbox 8.6 also gains a new Links pane that slides up from the bottom of the Tinderbox window to display inbound links, outbound links, and suggested link destinations. The new version also adds support for jotting thoughts in Iconfactory’s Tot sticky-note app and have them delivered straight to the appropriate Tinderbox document, enables results from the Find popover to be dragged into a text pane, improve performance of Agents that find numerous notes and apply changes to their appearance, and ensures that drag-scrolling in maps is smoother and more accurate. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 35.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)