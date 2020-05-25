Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 8.7 with new built-in COVID-19 tracking actions and improved link suggestions. The new covid() operator returns data about the COVID-19 outbreak reported by the Johns Hopkins Center For Systems Science and Engineering, such as the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries based on ZIP code. The note-taking assistant and information manager also now previews the source of a note from the inbound list in the Links pane, adds the capability to create backlinks from a destination note via Ziplinks, renames the HTML Inspector as the Export Inspector, enables you to drag Browse Links to reorder them, and changes the behavior of double-clicking the body of a locked container in Map view to zoom into the container instead of creating a new note. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 36.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)