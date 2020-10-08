Share Facebook

Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 8.8, improving the note-taking assistant’s flexible search tools to suggest related search terms as you type (which you can then drag into your map or outline view to make an alias for later reference). The update also adds new actions (such as .replace() to allow agents update the text or attributes of notes); improves the AI behind the Explode feature to ensure honorifics (Dr. Perkins) and currency ($5.95) are better handled; enhances the map view so that dotted, dashed, and bold linear links are now drawn in the same style as their curved counterparts; and ensures Watch folders now interpret Ziplinks in text files and create new notes as needed. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 37.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)