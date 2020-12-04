Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Tinderbox 8.9

Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 8.9, adding support for macOS 11 Big Sur and bringing additional improvements and bug fixes to the note-taking assistant. The update now records an email message’s URL in a new note’s URL attribute when dragged from the Mail app, improves understanding of notes associated with OmniOutliner items and saves them in the corresponding note’s text, removes the menu option to watch Evernote notes as Evernote 10 lacks scripting support, fixes a logic issue that prevented AutoFetch from performing its task, and addresses a rare crash when redrawing views. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Tinderbox 8.9

