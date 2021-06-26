Tinderbox 9.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Eastgate Systems has upgraded its Tinderbox note-taking assistant to version 9.0, one of the largest leaps Tinderbox has ever taken according to its developer. With added support for M1-based Macs, the release introduces a new command bar that can quickly open any Tinderbox document you’ve used before, open any inspector pane, and define Tinderbox attributes. The update also improves its AI with new Taggers to help your agents keep everything organized, enables you to save Tinderbox view tabs in the gallery, boosts Tinderbox actions to extract information from forms and emails, and provides built-in support for writing and previewing Markdown.

Tinderbox 9 is a free update if you’ve purchased or upgraded Tinderbox in the past year, and it’s a $98 upgrade from any previous version. A new full license is priced at $249, but Tinderbox is discounted by 25% to $186 during the Summerfest sale (and upgrades are discounted to $93). You can also purchase an annual subscription for $83 (discounted to $78 during Summerfest). ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 47.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)