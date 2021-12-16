Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Tinderbox 9.1

Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.1, a maintenance update focused on actions for the recently upgraded note-taking assistant. The release introduces a new family of string-processing operators to help locate and extract information from structured and semi-structured notes, adds the capability to parse XML and JSON stored in Tinderbox notes or attributes for data extraction, enables you to store stamps in the Hints container, and enables you to define your own actions. Tinderbox 9.1 also has a new Get Info pane that displays all the paths in a document, makes improvements to the map view, and enhances Markdown support.

Tinderbox 9 is a free update if you’ve purchased or upgraded Tinderbox in the past year, and it’s a $98 upgrade from any previous version. A new full license is priced at $249, but you can also purchase an annual subscription for $83. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 47.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Tinderbox 9.1

