Tinderbox 9.3

Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the note-taking assistant. The release updates various actions and attributes (such as ensuring that Date arithmetic no longer truncates seconds), ensures the title of the Document Settings window title properly accommodates Unicode characters, updates the preview pane to intercept clicks on links that correspond to Tinderbox text links and correctly select the corresponding note, resolves a crash when an action attempts to enumerate the siblings of the document’s root note, and fixes a bug that omitted the name of the final note when displaying text from multiple notes. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 47 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Tinderbox 9.3

