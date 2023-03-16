Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Tinderbox 9.5.2

Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.5.2, a maintenance update with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the note-taking assistant (release notes available in Tinderbox Help). The update enhances code fields to record changes automatically (negating the need to press Return); updates flags to permit several new expressions; converts dragged files with .md, .mmd, and .markdown extensions to styled text; addresses a problem in parsing comments that included quotation marks, apostrophes, semicolons, or braces; resolves a hang that could occur when accessing the $Path of a note in different queues; corrects the layout of the Attribute Browser’s column picker; and better recognizes what is and is not a word for word counts. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 35.7 MB, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Tinderbox 9.5.2

