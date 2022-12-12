Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Tinderbox 9.5

Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.5 with new brainstorming features to help you build notes more quickly. The note-taking assistant also now lets you add image adornments and geographical maps to Tinderbox maps, enables you to view selected notes as a continuous document (editing retains their individual file identities), adds support for reordering saved views in the Gallery, and provides actions for filling in missing metadata, highlighting deadlines, and tracking progress. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 41.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.