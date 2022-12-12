Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.5 with new brainstorming features to help you build notes more quickly. The note-taking assistant also now lets you add image adornments and geographical maps to Tinderbox maps, enables you to view selected notes as a continuous document (editing retains their individual file identities), adds support for reordering saved views in the Gallery, and provides actions for filling in missing metadata, highlighting deadlines, and tracking progress. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 41.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)