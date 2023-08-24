Tinderbox 9.6.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Eastgate Systems has published Tinderbox 9.6 with notable new features and improvements for the note-taking assistant. The release brings a revamped hyperbolic view for rapid brainstorming and better visualization of complicated ideas and adds the poster note extension to the map view that provides access to an array of visualization libraries and services. The update also enhances actions that communicate with outside services, enables email composition in Tinderbox via email attributes and email sending via your preferred app, enables link parking spaces to be shared among windows, improves the Text pane, and more. Tinderbox now requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later.

Soon after this release, version 9.6.1 was issued to correct an unusual crash associated with the create action, improve opening of exceptionally large documents, and correct possible concurrency issues relating to fetch() actions. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 34.9 MB, release notes in Tinderbox Help, macOS 11+)