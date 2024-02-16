Tinderbox 9.7.2

Share Email



Eastgate Systems released version 9.7 of its Tinderbox note-taking assistant back in December with a new Table view that provides a simple overview of any note or container and can be copied as Markdown, HTML, or pasted into spreadsheets. The update also improved the display of dictionary attributes to be multiline in the displayed attributes table, extended the automatic deletion of untitled notes to the Map view, improved Autofetch to preserve whitespace when retrieving non-HTML content, and corrected a potential crash when drawing outline and chart icons during agent updates.

Version 9.7.2 was recently issued to improve the handling of ancient dates, expand the Displayed Attributes picker beyond Roman alphabet characters, and ensure that opening a file from the favorites folder no longer places the favorite file in the Recent Files list. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 38.2 MB, release notes in Tinderbox Help, macOS 11+)