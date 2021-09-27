Share Facebook

Roxio has released Toast 20 Titanium and Toast 20 Pro, a major update for the venerable digital media suite. Compatible with M1- and Intel-based Macs, the new version brings a new Template Designer that enables you to customize font type, layout of menu and submenus, and menu buttons, enhancements to audio disc burning (including metadata customization), and easier file format conversion.

The step-up to Toast 20 Pro brings support for Blu-ray disc authoring as well as a bundle of additional software—Painter Essentials 8, AfterShot 3, and WinZip 9. Roxio publishes a chart outlining the differences between the Titanium and Pro versions. ($99.99/$149.99 new, $59.99/$99.99 upgrade, macOS 10.14+)