Roxio (now owned by Corel) has released Toast 19 Titanium and Toast 19 Pro, a major update for the venerable digital media suite. The new version brings a redesigned user interface that enables you to pin up to eight of your most-used workflows to the new Home tab, a restyled menu that helps you find and launch projects more easily, an updated media browser with automatic filtering to show files compatible with your project, new audio editing tools to help reduce distracting background noise and add audio effects, and Dark mode support.

Toast 19 Pro includes all the features of Toast Titanium and adds Blu-ray Disc authoring, enhanced editing with up to four multi-cam streams, and three bundled software titles—WinZip Mac 8, Painter Essentials 7, and AfterShot 3. Roxio publishes a chart outlining the differences between the Titanium and Pro versions. ($99.99/$149.99 new, $59.99/$99.99 upgrade, macOS 10.14+)