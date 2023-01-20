Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Toast 20.1 Titanium and Pro

Corel has issued Toast 20.1 Titanium and Pro, a maintenance update for the digital media suite with a handful of bug fixes. Both editions add highlight behavior to better display selected movie titles, resolve an issue that prevented selecting the Star disc menu template, fix a bug that resulted in blank thumbnails for the Wedding menu theme, address a crash that occurred when certain external USB devices were connected, and fix a bug that caused audio to drop when converting DVDs to digital files. ($99.99/$149.99 new, free update, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Toast 20.1 Titanium and Pro

