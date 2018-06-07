Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Transmit 5.1.4

Panic has released Transmit 5.1.4, adding the Command-0 keyboard shortcut for navigating into symlinked folders and improving CPU usage on slower networks when accessing SFTP connections. The file transfer app also fixes an issue with Dropbox where overwriting files over 5 MB in size could fail, improves error messaging in handling of files whose names end in a whitespace character, fixes a bug that prevented Amazon S3 permissions from being set, and addresses a problem that prevented local Place items from being created in some cases. ($45 new, 70.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Transmit 5.1.4

