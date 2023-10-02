Share Email



Panic has published Transmit 5.10.2, adding new AWS S3 storage regions from around the globe (from Hyderabad to Zurich). The file transfer app lets you set and modify special permissions for remote files on SFTP connections, addresses a potential crash when expanding local browser folder contents when using list view, resolves a crash that occurred when stopping uploads after multiple errors, deals with an SFTP authentication issue affecting specific server configurations, fixes an issue with Google Drive folder aliases not resolving as expected, handles an issue that could cause tabs to be displayed at smaller than expected sizes on some versions of macOS, and increases the system requirements to a minimum of macOS 12 Monterey. ($45 new, free update, 35.4 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)