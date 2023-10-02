Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Transmit 5.10.2

Panic has published Transmit 5.10.2, adding new AWS S3 storage regions from around the globe (from Hyderabad to Zurich). The file transfer app lets you set and modify special permissions for remote files on SFTP connections, addresses a potential crash when expanding local browser folder contents when using list view, resolves a crash that occurred when stopping uploads after multiple errors, deals with an SFTP authentication issue affecting specific server configurations, fixes an issue with Google Drive folder aliases not resolving as expected, handles an issue that could cause tabs to be displayed at smaller than expected sizes on some versions of macOS, and increases the system requirements to a minimum of macOS 12 Monterey. ($45 new, free update, 35.4 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Transmit 5.10.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum