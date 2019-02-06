Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.2.3

Panic has released Transmit 5.2.3, a maintenance release for the file transfer app that improves drag-and-drop compatibility with third-party apps. The update also fixes a bug that prevented connections to some SFTP servers, correctly restores previously active connections, resolves an issue that prevented tabs from being rearranged, clarifies Backblaze B2 connection fields, and fixes a bug that could cause the new server user interface to be displayed incorrectly after making a group. ($45 new, free update, 68.5 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Comments About Transmit 5.2.3

