Transmit 5.5.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Earlier in June, Panic issued Transmit 5.5 to add support for Google Drive: Team Drives, S3 Multi-Factor Authentication (2FA), anonymous S3 connections, and Western Digital ActiveScale X100 cloud object storage systems. The file transfer app also updated the Google Drive API, improved changing bandwidth limit with active downloads, resolved an issue with connecting to S3 with limited access/permissions, updated local folder permissions when modified outside of Transmit, and fixed VoiceOver selection issues with the connect screen and the path bar.

Panic followed that up with the release of version 5.5.1, which adds support for generating 8192-bit RSA keys, ensures that remaining transfer time is now more consistent, resolves a crash that could occur when editing remote files on some FTP servers, ensures that Automator actions now work as expected, and corrects an issue where multiple errors could block transfers from continuing. ($45 new, free update, 69.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)