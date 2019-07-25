Share Facebook

Panic has issued Transmit 5.5.2, a maintenance release for the file transfer app that adds support for the official Backblaze file copy API and improves visual feedback when canceling connections from the activity bar or queue. The update also adds the capability to import server passwords using JSON, ensures the Transmit Disk menu correctly displays the server list, resolves a crash that could occur when saving a remote file in an external editor, addresses intermittent stalling of drag-and-drop–based transfers to Finder, and adds support for listing files on Erlang-based SFTP servers. ($45 new, free update, 69.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)