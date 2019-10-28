Share Facebook

Panic has issued Transmit 5.6.1 to remove support for Amazon Drive at the request of Amazon, which does not affect Transmit’s continued full support for Amazon AWS S3. The file transfer app also now enables you to quickly copy a currently open folder’s path to the clipboard, ensures the rules predicate popup draws correctly, resolves an issue that prevented writing very large keys to known_hosts, ensures remote Quick Look now works as expected in macOS 10.15 Catalina, resolves a hang that occurred when deleting files from filtered search results, and ensures that adding a remote folder to the places bar and then copying one of its children no longer transfers the entire folder. ($45 new, free update, 63.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)